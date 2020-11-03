Biffa (LON:BIFF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Biffa (LON:BIFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.47% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biffa in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 245.83 ($3.21).

LON:BIFF opened at GBX 226 ($2.95) on Monday. Biffa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 165.40 ($2.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 314 ($4.10). The stock has a market capitalization of $678.72 million and a P/E ratio of 12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 219.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 212.71.

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four divisions: Industrial & Commercial, Municipal, Resource Recovery & Treatment, and Energy. The company is involved in the collection, treatment, processing, and disposal of industrial and commercial waste and recyclable materials; production and sale of energy from waste; and sale of recovered commodities, such as paper, glass, metals, and plastic.

