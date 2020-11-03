Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) (LON:WEIR)

The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) (LON:WEIR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 860 ($11.24) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential downside of 42.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WEIR. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) from GBX 1,420 ($18.55) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,380 ($18.03) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,175.87 ($15.36).

Get The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) alerts:

LON WEIR opened at GBX 1,495.49 ($19.54) on Tuesday. The Weir Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 608.60 ($7.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,670.50 ($21.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,421.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,173.97.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.