Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS) Given a C$58.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$58.00 target price on Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS) in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FTS. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. CSFB reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$60.50.

Shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) stock opened at C$52.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of C$41.52 and a 1-year high of C$59.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$53.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$53.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This is an increase from Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 73.15%.

Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

