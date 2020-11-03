National Grid (LON:NG) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

National Grid (LON:NG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,040 ($13.59) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($14.11) to GBX 990 ($12.93) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of National Grid to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 940 ($12.28) in a research note on Friday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 949 ($12.40) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,007.83 ($13.17).

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid stock opened at GBX 926.60 ($12.11) on Tuesday. National Grid has a twelve month low of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,073.80 ($14.03). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 898.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 905.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53.

In related news, insider Alison Kay sold 36,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 904 ($11.81), for a total transaction of £329,083.12 ($429,949.20).

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.