Piper Sandler Comments on Chubb Limited’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Chubb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.92 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. William Blair upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

NYSE:CB opened at $134.62 on Monday. Chubb has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $128,783.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,634.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 95.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.