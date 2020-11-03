Equity Residential Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equity Residential in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 10.62%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Equity Residential to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $49.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $87.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.55 and a 200 day moving average of $57.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.05%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today's renters want to live, work and play.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.