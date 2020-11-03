NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases New Position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TCPC. Cliffwater LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,314,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,016,000 after acquiring an additional 406,753 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 411,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 119,754 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 470,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 38,276 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 197,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 20,295 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. 32.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCPC opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.17 million, a P/E ratio of -104.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 10.65 and a quick ratio of 10.65. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $14.76.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). BlackRock TCP Capital had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.25%. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TCPC shares. BidaskClub upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock TCP Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

