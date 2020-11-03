NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases Shares of 1,385 Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,426,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $640,970,000 after purchasing an additional 251,390 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Skechers USA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,997,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,633,000 after acquiring an additional 138,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Skechers USA by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,167,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,393,000 after acquiring an additional 269,917 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,004,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skechers USA by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,140,000 after buying an additional 58,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKX opened at $30.52 on Tuesday. Skechers USA Inc has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers USA Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SKX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. 140166 lifted their price objective on Skechers USA from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Skechers USA from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Skechers USA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.82.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

