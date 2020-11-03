NEXT Financial Group Inc Invests $42,000 in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intelligent Systems by 6.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 24.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 15.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 23.8% in the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 198,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after buying an additional 38,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems by 136.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 98,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 56,568 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INS stock opened at $38.06 on Tuesday. Intelligent Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $45.47.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter.

Separately, BTIG Research raised their price target on Intelligent Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

