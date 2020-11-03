NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases New Shares in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Zynga by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Zynga during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,879,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 97,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Zynga by 358.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga during the second quarter valued at about $582,000. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZNGA shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Zynga from $8.30 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

ZNGA stock opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $518.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.07 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Equities analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 10,985 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $91,724.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 563,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,100.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $46,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,307.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,919 shares of company stock worth $3,545,101 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

