NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes $43,000 Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 53.8% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 340,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,156,000 after purchasing an additional 119,085 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 30.5% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 282,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 65,884 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 14.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 318,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,270,000 after purchasing an additional 40,784 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 159.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 30,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 17.0% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 153,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UTL opened at $35.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Unitil Co. has a 1 year low of $34.27 and a 1 year high of $65.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.03. The company has a market cap of $531.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.19.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12). Unitil had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 7.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Unitil’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UTL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America raised Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Unitil in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Unitil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

