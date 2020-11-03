NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires Shares of 1,505 Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned approximately 1.00% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 28.9% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth $883,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 11.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 159,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July by 2,711.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.46. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $29.15.

