NEXT Financial Group Inc Invests $43,000 in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in Edison International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 7,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 91.7% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

NYSE:EIX opened at $57.55 on Tuesday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $78.93. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.56 and its 200-day moving average is $55.66.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 54.26%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

