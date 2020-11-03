1,180 Shares in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 876.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 93.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALK opened at $38.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.56. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.94) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.94 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -9.91 EPS for the current year.

ALK has been the subject of a number of research reports. 140166 raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $178,412.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,973.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

