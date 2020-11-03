NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,612 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 56.2% during the third quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 69,698 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 25,074 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,930 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth about $799,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 3,185.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LPX shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.63.

LPX stock opened at $29.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.31. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $34.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 186.70 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.25. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kurt M. Landgraf sold 29,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $898,171.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

