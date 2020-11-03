NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires New Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in PACCAR in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 620.7% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cowen upgraded PACCAR to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PACCAR from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.69.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $88.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.83. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $49.11 and a 12-month high of $92.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $397,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total value of $596,661.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

