787 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 108.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $235,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 26.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,865,000 after purchasing an additional 66,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 180.0% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 51,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 33,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.06.

DFS opened at $67.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.81. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $87.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

