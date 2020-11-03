NEXT Financial Group Inc Makes New $47,000 Investment in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7,456.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after buying an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $572,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $366,125.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total transaction of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,374,676. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $197.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.99. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $96.46 and a 12 month high of $212.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $538.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.36 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. Nordson’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

NDSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.83.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

