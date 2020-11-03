NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD opened at $61.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.59. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $69.71.

