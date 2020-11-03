NEXT Financial Group Inc Makes New $44,000 Investment in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,718,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,722 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,311.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 883,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,972,000 after purchasing an additional 821,138 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,406,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,871,000 after purchasing an additional 752,009 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,975,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,720,000 after acquiring an additional 739,637 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,472,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,746,000 after acquiring an additional 411,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPM opened at $46.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.73. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $247.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.08 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Wheaton Precious Metals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

