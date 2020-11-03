NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,838 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 3.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the third quarter worth about $41,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period.

SKY opened at $27.63 on Tuesday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $37.03.

Skyline Champion (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SKY. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

