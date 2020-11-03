NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,750.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 202.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $36,000. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $89,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $50.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $59.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.13.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

