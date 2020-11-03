NEXT Financial Group Inc Makes New $47,000 Investment in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,987,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,036 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 564.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,076,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,266,000 after acquiring an additional 914,084 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth $14,685,000. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth $6,231,000. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,925,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,451,000 after purchasing an additional 131,234 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.55. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $44.65.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

