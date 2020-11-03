NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys Shares of 3,595 Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,595 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 16,457 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,456 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 14,130 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 18.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,307 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AFT opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.49. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th were paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. This is an increase from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 16th.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

