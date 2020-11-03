NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires Shares of 4,574 Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESI. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 27.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 32,470 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 885,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after buying an additional 332,586 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 59.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 135,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 50,486 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 2.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 503,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 46.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 736,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,730,000 after acquiring an additional 234,484 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Element Solutions news, Director Martin E. Franklin purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $5,750,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ESI shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Element Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

