NEXT Financial Group Inc Makes New Investment in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,129 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PAR Technology by 6.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 259.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 14,842 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in PAR Technology by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PAR stock opened at $39.03 on Tuesday. PAR Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.34 million, a PE ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.53.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $45.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on PAR Technology from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

