NEXT Financial Group Inc Invests $49,000 in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Shares of SIVR stock opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average is $20.68.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

