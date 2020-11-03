NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases New Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2020

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,041,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 25.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,431,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,573,000 after buying an additional 289,347 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 23.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,061,000 after buying an additional 241,753 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 63.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 608,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,748,000 after acquiring an additional 235,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $168.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $180.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.95 and its 200-day moving average is $145.75.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.27.

In related news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $3,523,494.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,463,836.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,733,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)

