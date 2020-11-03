NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys New Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,870,000 after acquiring an additional 222,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,320,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,685,000 after acquiring an additional 22,322 shares during the period. Altarock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.1% in the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,151,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,110,000 after acquiring an additional 55,552 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.5% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 920,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 916,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,566,000 after purchasing an additional 142,733 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $646.36.

CHTR opened at $588.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $617.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $565.48. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $663.70. The stock has a market cap of $120.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total transaction of $4,040,383.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,367,580.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Bickham sold 9,584 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.62, for a total value of $5,794,678.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

