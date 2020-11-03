2,390 Shares in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,198,483,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Nikola in the second quarter valued at $788,442,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,159,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth $67,530,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,005,000. 13.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Trevor R. Milton bought 41,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,674.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $59,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKLA opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. Nikola Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $93.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.93.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 176.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Nikola from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised Nikola from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nikola from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

