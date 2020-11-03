NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases Shares of 1,746 Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 371,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,402,000 after acquiring an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 36.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 22,607 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,831,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 290,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after purchasing an additional 154,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

In related news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan bought 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $78,804.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,735,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,316,785.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan bought 39,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $997,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,735,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,435,644.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DEI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.62.

DEI opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.67. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $45.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.41). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 35.06% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $216.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.