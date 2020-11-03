5,074 Shares in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,074 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 85.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 246,887 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 113,819 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter worth $1,011,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 228.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,556 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 44,926 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 81.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,478 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 17,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of PCK stock opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average is $8.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.