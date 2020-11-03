NEXT Financial Group Inc Invests $47,000 in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Magnite by 31.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 166,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Magnite from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th.

MGNI opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $42.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnite news, CFO David Day sold 11,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $111,900.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 311,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,428. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $224,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 643,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,195.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,961 shares of company stock worth $474,544 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

