NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes $50,000 Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $1,208,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at about $349,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,369,000 after acquiring an additional 70,008 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,342,000 after acquiring an additional 232,319 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $239.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.13. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.74 and a 1-year high of $288.56. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.68. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

In other news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 16,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.62, for a total transaction of $4,174,350.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,825,845.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Dobry sold 2,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.43, for a total value of $560,359.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,944 shares of company stock worth $4,889,631 in the last 90 days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.11.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

