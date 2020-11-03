NEXT Financial Group Inc Invests $49,000 in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,108 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 82.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in NetApp by 539.3% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,042 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on NetApp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Cowen upped their price target on NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on NetApp from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.56.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,018,719.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,719.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.87. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $65.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 240.01%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

