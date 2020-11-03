NEXT Financial Group Inc Invests $50,000 in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,350 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,925,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,458,772,000 after buying an additional 17,729,828 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 87.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,106,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571,557 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 43.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,999 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,256,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,583,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,880 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Standpoint Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, 140166 reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

NYSE:HPE opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -445.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

