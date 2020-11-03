NYSE:SLQT (SLQT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect NYSE:SLQT to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. NYSE:SLQT has set its FY 2021
Individual interested in participating in the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $141.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.41 million. On average, analysts expect NYSE:SLQT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SLQT stock opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.31. The company has a quick ratio of 16.08, a current ratio of 16.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NYSE:SLQT has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of NYSE:SLQT from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NYSE:SLQT from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NYSE:SLQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NYSE:SLQT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.09.

NYSE:SLQT Company Profile

There is no company description available for SelectQuote Inc

