NYSE:SLQT (SLQT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect NYSE:SLQT to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. NYSE:SLQT has set its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $141.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.41 million. On average, analysts expect NYSE:SLQT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:SLQT stock opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.31. The company has a quick ratio of 16.08, a current ratio of 16.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NYSE:SLQT has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $29.00.
NYSE:SLQT Company Profile
There is no company description available for SelectQuote Inc
