Vista Outdoor (VSTO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Vista Outdoor to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Vista Outdoor has set its Q2 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.60-0.70 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.60-0.70 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $479.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.82 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect Vista Outdoor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average of $15.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.40. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $23.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VSTO shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. William Blair began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.17.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products that include centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; archery and hunting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and decoys; optics products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; and shooting accessories that consist of reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products.

