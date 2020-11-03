Model N (MODN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Model N (NYSE:MODN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Model N to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $41.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.52 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Model N to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MODN opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.27. Model N has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $44.56.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Model N from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.79.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 4,630 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $166,911.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,214.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Barter sold 10,000 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $385,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,790,960.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,941 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,770. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, Revenue Cloud for High-Tech Manufacturing, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and Components.

