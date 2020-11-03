BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) Given a €56.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €56.69 ($66.69).

Get BASF SE (BAS.F) alerts:

BASF SE (BAS.F) stock opened at €48.34 ($56.87) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €52.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €50.20. BASF SE has a 1 year low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 1 year high of €72.17 ($84.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $44.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for BASF SE (BAS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BASF SE (BAS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.