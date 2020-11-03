Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Insider Gunner Smith Sells 3,303 Shares

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $213,638.04.
NYSE:OC opened at $68.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.25 and a 200-day moving average of $59.08. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -12.32, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $76.60.
Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
OC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.68.
Owens Corning Company Profile
Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.
