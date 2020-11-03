Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Insider Gunner Smith Sells 3,303 Shares

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $213,638.04.

NYSE:OC opened at $68.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.25 and a 200-day moving average of $59.08. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -12.32, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $76.60.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 19th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.68.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

