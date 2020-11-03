Teradata (TDC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Teradata has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.28-0.31 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.28-0.31 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.26 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Teradata to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Teradata alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Teradata has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $31.42.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.