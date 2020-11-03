Teradata (TDC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Teradata has set its Q3 2020
After-Hours guidance at 0.28-0.31 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.28-0.31 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.26 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Teradata to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Teradata has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $31.42.
About Teradata
Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.
