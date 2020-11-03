Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) (TGZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) (TSE:TGZ) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.22 per share for the quarter.

Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) (TSE:TGZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$227.65 million for the quarter.

Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) stock opened at C$13.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Teranga Gold Co. has a one year low of C$3.86 and a one year high of C$16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a PE ratio of -386.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.94.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight Capital raised their target price on Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$13.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.57.

Teranga Gold Co. (TGZ.TO) Company Profile

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. The company's flagship project is the Sabodala gold mine covering an area of 291 square kilometers mine license and 629 square kilometers exploration land package located in the Republic of Senegal.

