Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) CEO Jeffrey Niew Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) CEO Jeffrey Niew bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00.

NYSE KN opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $22.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Knowles had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 39.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,518,000 after purchasing an additional 850,466 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,629,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,183,000 after buying an additional 156,917 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,847,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,189,000 after buying an additional 79,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Knowles by 113.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,188,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,143,000 after purchasing an additional 630,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Knowles by 1,302.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,097,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

KN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Knowles has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

