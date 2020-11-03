Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) CEO Jeffrey Niew Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) CEO Jeffrey Niew bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00.
NYSE KN opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $22.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Knowles had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
KN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Knowles has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.
Knowles Company Profile
Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.
