Insider Buying: Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Director William J. Teuber, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 144,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:INOV opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $27.93. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.
Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Inovalon had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $161.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on INOV. KeyCorp upped their price target on Inovalon from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.44.
About Inovalon
Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.
