Insider Buying: Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Director William J. Teuber, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 144,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:INOV opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $27.93. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Inovalon had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $161.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOV. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INOV. KeyCorp upped their price target on Inovalon from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.44.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

