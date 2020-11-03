Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Twitter from $59.75 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Twitter from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Twitter from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Twitter from $37.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Twitter from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.92.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. Twitter has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $52.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.81. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twitter will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $63,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $269,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,135 shares of company stock worth $2,359,137. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 430.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the second quarter worth $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 149.2% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 361.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,227 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

