Robert C. Jacobucci Purchases 2,460 Shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) Stock

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Director Robert C. Jacobucci purchased 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$51.85 per share, with a total value of C$127,553.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at C$329,773.

TSE:TRP opened at C$51.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$57.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.58. The company has a market cap of $48.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.32. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of C$47.05 and a twelve month high of C$76.58.

Get TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.84%.

TRP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$70.00 price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$68.00 target price on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities dropped their price target on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.75.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.