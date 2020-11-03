GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) CFO Adam Dewitt Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $260,295.00.

Adam Dewitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 12th, Adam Dewitt sold 1,500 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $112,950.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $253,610.00.

On Thursday, August 13th, Adam Dewitt sold 5,000 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total value of $389,000.00.

NYSE GRUB opened at $73.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.59 and a beta of 1.06. GrubHub Inc has a 52 week low of $29.35 and a 52 week high of $85.53.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.49. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GrubHub Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

GRUB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on GrubHub from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler began coverage on GrubHub in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lucerne Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

