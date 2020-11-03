CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Sells $273,098.32 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 13,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $273,098.32.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 28th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $243,481.68.

On Monday, October 26th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $249,484.68.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $247,323.60.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $557,659.56.

On Friday, October 16th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $265,812.84.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $257,168.52.

On Monday, October 12th, Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $577,668.78.

On Thursday, October 8th, Langley Steinert sold 38,979 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $882,484.56.

On Monday, October 5th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $269,774.82.

On Friday, October 2nd, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $264,252.06.

Shares of CARG opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.29. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $40.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.86.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $94.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 44,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 11,891 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 106,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 45,559 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 17,029 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

