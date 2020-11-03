Bock Peter De Acquires 15,000 Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Stock

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) insider Bock Peter De purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 173,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,438.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Inovalon stock opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.66. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $27.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $161.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.27 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 1.75%. On average, analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

INOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Inovalon from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Inovalon from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Inovalon from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inovalon during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Inovalon by 52.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 71,978 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Inovalon by 11.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Inovalon during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, AXA grew its stake in Inovalon by 65.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 41,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. 33.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

