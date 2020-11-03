Bock Peter De Acquires 15,000 Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Stock

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) insider Bock Peter De purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 173,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,438.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Inovalon stock opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.66. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $27.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $161.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.27 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 1.75%. On average, analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inovalon during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Inovalon by 52.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 71,978 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Inovalon by 11.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Inovalon during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, AXA grew its stake in Inovalon by 65.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 41,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. 33.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Inovalon Company Profile
Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.
